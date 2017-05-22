C Derek Norris went 1-for-3 with a solo homer in the fifth inning off C.C. Sabathia in Sunday's loss to the Yankees. All four of Norris' home runs this season have been solo shots and he's hitting .304 (17-for-56) since April 26.

RHP Chris Archer struck out 12 over 6 1/3 innings but gave up three runs in the second and took the loss Sunday against the Yankees to fall to 3-3 this season. "It was a good baseball game," Archer said. "We came up short, but we won the series and that's what was important."

DH Corey Dickerson went 2-for-4 and scored a run on a throwing error in Sunday's loss to the Yankees. Dickerson has five consecutive multi-hit games and leads the majors with 21 total. He has raised his average from .331 to .347 over that span.

SS Matt Duffy will begin a running program Monday has he continues to recover from surgery on his left heel. Duffy said he would like to begin rehab games before the end of the week as long as there are no more setbacks.