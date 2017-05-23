RHP Jake Odorizzi pitched well Monday, throwing six innings and holding the Angels to two runs on five hits. He struck out eight, but left the game in the hands of an overworked bullpen that gave up one run in a 3-2 loss.

DH Corey Dickerson continued his torrid hitting with a leadoff home run Monday -- his sixth home run in six games. He's now hitting .345 and among the best power-hitting leadoff men in baseball. His 12 home runs are tied for the Rays' team lead.

RHP Jumbo Diaz dropped to 0-3, walking two batters to set up the heart of the Angels lineup in a tie game in the seventh inning Monday. His ERA is 5.49 now, but the Rays don't have their best arms healthy so they need him in high-leverage situations unfortunately.

1B Logan Morrison is again tied for the team lead with 12 home runs -- he had 14 all of last season. His solo blast in the first inning gave the Rays a 2-1 lead, but he also had a costly strikeout with two on and two out in the eighth.