RHP Danny Farquhar allowed both inherited runners to score as the bullpen had another letdown Tuesday. He ended up credited with 1 2/3 scoreless innings against the Angels, but he gave up two hits to turn a 2-0 game into a 4-0 loss.

RHP Alex Cobb gave up two home runs to open the game Tuesday against the Angels, just the second time that has happened in Rays history. He settled down from there and didn't allow another run to score until the eighth inning, helping an overworked bullpen. His ERA went to 3.82, but Tuesday wasn't a bad outing for Cobb. He yielded four runs in 7 1/3 innings.

DH Corey Dickerson had six home runs in six games coming in but went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts and grounded into a double play Tuesday. He has been phenomenal and went into the game with the AL batting lead but couldn't do much Angels RHP Matt Shoemaker.

RHP Tommy Hunter (strained right calf) began a rehab assignment with Class A Charlotte on Tuesday. He gave up two runs on three hits while striking out three in one inning.

SS Tim Beckham had one of the Rays' three hits and also reached on a walk Tuesday, providing two chances on a night when Tampa Bay had limited production at the plate. He has played surprisingly well in place of the injured Matt Duffy.