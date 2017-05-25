OF Steven Souza had his fourth career multi-home run game, getting a two-run shot to tie the game in the second and a solo shot in the seventh. He had only one home run in his previous 22 games, so it's a much-needed spark after a promising first month.

RHP Ryan Garton was recalled from Triple-A Durham when a spot opened up in the bullpen. He's been superb in Durham, with a 0.59 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 15 innings, but has yet to be consistent as a major league reliever in previous stints.

RHP Diego Moreno was placed on the 10-day disabled list with bursitis in his right shoulder. He had only made five appearances but will be out a few weeks recovering from the injury.

RHP Erasmo Ramirez improved to 3-0 with six solid innings, giving up two runs in the first and settling in to allow no more runs the rest of the way. He's transitioned well out of the bullpen -- in his 31 starts with Rays, he's 14-1 when he gets two runs of support or more.

3B Evan Longoria added another Rays record to his resume, getting his 543rd career walk to pass Ben Zobrist for the team mark. He already is the team career leader in home runs, RBIs, doubles, extra-base hits, games and total bases.

OF Colby Rasmus hit a solo home run, giving him five since he came off the disabled list May 2, third on the team in that span. He also had three strikeouts, giving him 20 in his last 36 at-bats.