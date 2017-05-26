RHP Brad Boxberger will begin to throw batting practice Monday and should be in line for rehab games soon after. Boxberger is dealing with a strained flexor tendon in his right forearm and has not pitched this season.

RHP Matt Andriese gave up six hits and struck out five over eight scoreless innings. Andriese threw 112 pitches in the game and improved to 5-1 on the season.

RHP Jumbo Diaz was placed on the 10-day disabled list Thursday due to right arm fatigue. Diaz is 0-3 with a 5.49 ERA in 21 relief appearances this year. In his most recent outing, he gave up one run on two walks in one-third of an inning against the Angels on Monday.

3B Evan Longoria was 1-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored. Longoria batted .346 during the seven-game homestand..

RHP Tommy Hunter pitched a scoreless ninth inning in his first game off of the 10-day disabled list. It was his first appearance since April 22, as he had been sidelined due to a strained right calf.

DH Colby Rasmus was 2-for-4 with a double and four RBIs -- his second four RBI game this season. Rasmus has 14 RBIs this month, second on the Rays to Logan Morrison's 18.