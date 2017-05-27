RF Steven Souza provided some unique highlights in Friday's win against Minnesota. Souza leaped high to record an out in the first inning. Later, he dived for a sinking liner which landed several feet away, leading to a blooper-type highlight. Souza laughed as he and center fielder Kevin Kiermaier watched the replay of his dive on the video board. Souza said he lost the ball in the lights and hoped it wouldn't hit him in the face. In the next inning, Souza came to the plate and Minnesota showed the replay of his dive again. Souza laughed and then stepped into the box and delivered his fourth homer of the season.

HP Chris Archer (4-3) dazzed for six innings on Friday night before running into late trouble. But the lanky right-hander still flummoxed the Twins on the way to 11 strikeouts and two runs allowed in 7 2/3 innings. Archer allowed just one hit through six innings, a hard-hit infield single in which shortstop Tim Beckham couldn't handle an unexpected bounce. Archer struck out at least 11 batters for the fourth time in five starts. Archer and Chris Sale are the only pitchers with four games of at least 11 strikeouts this season. Archer is 4-0 with a 1.38 ERA in four career starts at Minnesota's Target Field.

RHP Alex Colome was called on to face Minnesota's Miguel Sano with two outs in the eighth inning of Friday's game. Colome struck out Sano with two runners on and then pitched around one hit in the ninth for his 13th save in 15 chances. Colome is easily handling longer save opportunities. It was his third four-plus out save of the season and ninth of his career.

1B Logan Morrison opened the scoring with a two-run homer on Friday in the fourth inning. It was Morrison's team-leading 13th homer of the year and moved him to one shy of his total all of last season. Morrison homered for the fourth straight game against the Twins. He's hit .409 with two doubles and five homers in seven career games at Minnesota's Target Field.