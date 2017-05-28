C Derek Norris drove in two runs and was 1-for-3 on Saturday, snapping his four-game hitless streak. Norris drove in a run in the second inning with an RBI single and added another RBI with a sacrifice fly in the fourth. He had gone hitless in his previous 12 at-bats and had one hit in his last 20 at-bats.

RHP Jake Odorizzi ended up with a no-decision after laboring through 5 2/3 innings against Minnesota on Saturday. Odorizzi threw 118 pitches, tied for the second-most he's thrown in any start in his career. His career-high 120 pitches also came against the Twins on June 3, 2016. Odorizzi walked a season-high four batters and had four strikeouts. He gave up seven hits and two earned runs. The outing marked his 21st no-decision since the beginning of last season, the most in the majors during that span.

LF Colby Rasmus entered Saturday's game as a pinch hitter in the seventh inning. He grounded out in his first at-bat but stayed in the game and hit his sixth homer of the season in the ninth. Rasmus was out of the starting lineup for the second straight game as Minnesota used two left-handed starters in the first two contests of the series. The homer was only the second of the season for Rasmus away from Tropicana Field. Only two of his 15 RBIs have come on the road.

1B Logan Morrison was 1-for-4 on Saturday to continue his strong numbers in Minnesota's Target Field. Morrison has hit .435 with eight extra-base hits in eight career games at Target Field. He has three doubles, including one Saturday, and five homers at the park.