RF Steven Souza Jr. matched a season-high with three hits Sunday. Souza had an eventful weekend at Minnesota's Target Field. On Friday, he dove for a ball in right field which landed several feet away and homered in his next at-bat. Souza added a big outfield assists Sunday, gunning down a runner at the plate in the ninth inning to keep the game tied.

RHP Alex Cobb allowed one run in five innings but ended with a no-decision in Sunday's 15-inning victory. Cobb recorded six strikeouts. He missed the chance to win his fourth game in May. Cobb made six starts in the month and allowed 13 earned runs in 39 2/3 innings. It was his shortest outing since April 26 at Baltimore.

DH Corey Dickerson matched a season-high with four hits in Sunday's game. He also had four hits May 14 at Boston. Dickerson drove in one run, temporarily giving the Rays the lead in the 14th inning Sunday. He also scored two runs. Dickerson is hitting .337 this season.

3B Evan Longoria provided the winning blow with a homer in the 15th inning Sunday against Minnesota LHP Hector Santiago. Longoria had two hits, two walks and two RBIs. He's now homered in five of his last seven games at Minnesota's Target Field, with six homers in that span.