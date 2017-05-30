RHP Jose De Leon was recalled from Triple-A Durham as Tampa Bay needed a fresh arm in relief after a 15-inning win Sunday. De Leon, who was acquired in the offseason from the Los Angeles Dodgers, has pitched in just three games in the minors this year because of injuries, going 1-1 with a 4.38 ERA. He made his Tampa Bay debut in the sixth Monday and picked up the win as he allowed two runs on two hits and three walks in 2 2/3 innings.

OF Steven Souza Jr. went 4-for-5 with a pair of doubles and three runs scored as he matched his career high in hits. Souza had a three-hit game Sunday for the Rays. He's now 7 for his last 12. He also scored four times Monday, making him just the fifth player in franchise history to have four hits and score four times in the same game.

RHP Ryan Garton was optioned to Triple-A Durham. Garton struggled in four relief outings for the Rays, posting a 14.73 ERA and going 0-1.

OF Corey Dickerson extended his hitting streak to five games with his first-inning double. Dickerson, who went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI, has 10 hits in the streak. He also has two four-hit games in his last 14 games and he moved past Los Angeles' Mike Trout for the league lead in total bases with 124.

3B Evan Longoria went 1-for-4 with a home run and a season-high four RBIs. His two-run homer off Martin Perez in the fifth inning gave him homers off left-handed pitchers in back-to-back games. Before Sunday, he hadn't hit a homer off a lefty since April 7. Longoria now has six RBIs in his last two games.

SS Tim Beckham had just one hit Monday but it was a big one as his three-run homer in the seventh inning was the difference. It was his first career go-ahead homer in the seventh inning or later in his career. It also gave him 18 RBIs in May, the most he's ever had in any month. "It was a cutter," Beckham said. "He (Texas pitcher Tony Barnette) yanked the first one and I knew he probably wanted to come in the zone and if he came in the zone I wanted to let him know."