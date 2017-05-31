RHP Chih-Wei Hu was recalled from Triple-A Durham for his third stint with the Rays and pitched 2 1/3 hitless innings Wednesday. In his three outings over three stints with the Rays, Hu has yet to allow a run in four innings of work. The Rays plan to send Hu back to Triple-A Wednesday to add another bullpen arm.

RHP Jose De Leon, who picked up a win in his first appearance for the Rays Monday, was optioned to Triple-A Durham Tuesday. The Rays sent him down because they needed fresh bullpen arms. De Leon allowed three runs in 2 2/3 innings in the 10-8 win over Texas.

RHP Hunter Wood was recalled from Double-A Montgomery to give the Rays some bullpen depth. This marks the first time Wood has been on the major league roster and he made his debut by retiring the only batter he faced Tuesday. Wood has been a starter all season, going 3-3 with a 4.47 ERA in nine outings. Wood and RHP Jose Alvarado are the first two Tampa Bay players to make the jump from Double-A to the majors for their debuts since Scott Kazmir in 2004.

OF Peter Bourjos was placed on the 10-day disabled list with tennis elbow. The move is retroactive to Monday. Bourjos is batting just .196 in 56 at-bats with two homers and six RBIs.

OF Corey Dickerson, who leads the American League with a .348 average, extended his hitting streak to six games with his third-inning double. He finished 2-for-4 and has 12 hits in his last five games. He's only the third Tampa Bay player to have the AL batting lead as late as June 1. The others were Jason Bartlett in 2009 and Matt Joyce in 2011. No Tampa Bay player has ever led a batting race later than June 6, which Bartlett did.

OF Kevin Kiermaier homered and tripled. It marked the second time in his career that Kiermaier has homered and tripled in the same game. He now has multi-hit games in four of his last six starts.

RHP Matt Andriese exited the game after 1 2/3 innings with a mild groin strain in his right leg. Andriese had won his last three starts and was 4-0 in May. He allowed two runs on three hits before leaving and didn't factor in the decision. The start was the shortest of Andriese's career. "I'll see how it feels," he said. "I'll get some treatment on it. We've got a couple days off before my next start, so we'll go from there. This is not something you can really prevent. I went through my normal routine."