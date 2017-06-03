OF Peter Bourjos, placed on the disabled list May 30 with tennis elbow, is scheduled to play Saturday with Class A Charlotte of the Florida State League, take Sunday off and then serve as the Stone Crabs' designated hitter Monday, Rays manager Kevin Cash said. Bourjos has played in 34 major-league games this season for Tampa Bay, batting .196.

RHP Jake Odorizzi (3-3) allowed eight runs and four hits in 2 1/3 innings Friday. An error by 2B Brad Miller led to five unearned runs in the first. "Not in any situation do you want to see a starting pitcher throw 48 pitches in any inning, especially the first," Rays manager Kevin Cash said. "I think it just kind of derailed him." Odorizzi gave up a grand slam to Seattle SS Taylor Motter and a three-run shot to 1B Danny Valencia.

RHP Brad Boxberger, who has been on the disabled list all season with a right flexor strain, is scheduled to start Sunday for Class A Charlotte in the Florida State League. Rays manager Kevin Cash said Boxberger would be limited to one inning or 25 pitches.

DH Corey Dickerson went 2-for-5 Friday to extend his hitting streak to eight games and take sole possession of the American League's batting lead with a .342 average. Dickerson was tied with injured Seattle SS Jean Segura entering the game.

2B Brad Miller (left abdominal strain) was activated from the 10-day disabled list Friday and was in the lineup batting eighth. "I'm feeling great," said Miller, who was sidelined for 13 games in his first career trip to the DL. "I'm excited just to be playing again." It was a homecoming of sorts for Miller, who was a second-round draft pick by Seattle in 2011 and spent the first three seasons of his major-league career with the Mariners before being traded to Tampa Bay before the 2016 season. "This is a trip I didn't want to miss," said Miller, who was batting just .205 with two homers and 14 RBIs before being injured. Said Rays manager Kevin Cash: "He's another left-handed bat who's capable of hitting the ball out of the park. He's had a tough start, but he's a season removed from 30 home runs." Miller had a tough return, committing a first-inning error that led to five unearned runs. He also failed to handle a soft grounder against a drawn-in infield by Seattle CF Jarrod Dyson in the seventh inning that was scored a two-run single. OF Mallex Smith was optioned to Triple-A Durham to make room for 2B Brad Miller on the roster. In nine games for the Rays, Smith batted .261 and stole three bases. "The big issue with Mallex is ... he's still a young player," Rays manager Kevin Cash said. "He could do things right now to win games, but we need to get him consistent reps (in the minors)."

3B Evan Longoria was replaced in the middle of the seventh inning Friday with what the team called neck stiffness. Longoria batted .272 in May after hitting just .208 in April. He was 1-for-4 in the series opener.