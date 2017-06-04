C Derek Norris left Saturday's game in the middle of the eighth inning after lining out to center field. Manager Kevin Cash said Norris suffered back spasms. "It's more in the muscle so we expect he'll be OK." With an afternoon game Sunday, Cash said Norris was going to get a day off.

RHP Alex Cobb (4-5) surrendered career-highs of 14 hits and nine runs in taking the loss Saturday. "I thought Alex, you know he battled, but you could tell he just wasn't locating the baseball like we've seen in the past or like he's capable and Seattle kind of burned him," Rays manager Kevin Cash said.

RHP Erasmo Ramirez (3-0, 3.66 ERA), who is scheduled to start Sunday, is coming off a historic week. Ramirez got a save last Sunday at Minnesota by pitching the 15th inning and started the next day at Texas. He became the first pitcher to do that on consecutive days since Cleveland's Steve Farr on June 9-10, 1984 against Seattle. Ramirez lasted only 2 1/3 innings against the Rangers, his shortest since 2014 while pitching for the Mariners. Rays manager Kevin Cash said Ramirez should be ready to go in the series finale. "He's had a full rest period and got a chance to throw his normal bullpen," Cash said.

3B Evan Longoria, who left Friday night's game with stiffness in his neck, was back in the lineup Saturday. "I think he's still fairly stiff, but he got treatment," Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash said. "It's tough to get Longo out of the lineup." Longoria went 3-for-3, his 15th multi-hit game of the season, before being pulled with the Rays trailing 9-1.

1B Logan Morrison hit his 16th home run of the season -- and the 100th of his career -- in the ninth inning Saturday off Seattle's Edwin Diaz. Morrison's career high is 23 homers in 2011 with Florida.