RF Steven Souza Jr. launched a score-tying solo home run in the eighth inning Thursday night, his 12th of the season. Souza Jr. jumped on a second straight changeup from RHP Francisco Rodriguez and hit it into the seats in left. "Souza came up and picked him up in a big way to tie it back up at 3-3," manager Kevin Cash said of the home run, which evened up a costly error by SS Daniel Robertson that gave Detroit an unearned run in the seventh.

RHP Alex Cobb made the 100th start of his career Thursday night, pitching well but not receiving a decision. He worked 6 ? innings, allowing eight hits and three runs (one unearned) with two walks and three strikeouts. He threw 116 pitches, his high for the season. "That's not going to happen every night," manager Kevin Cash said of the pitch count. "Given the situation, he got (1B Miguel) Cabrera to hit three ground balls to third. We needed a double play. I felt at that time he was the best guy to get that ground ball. Fortunately for us, Alex made a great pitch, he got him to hit the ground ball and Longo (Evan Longoria) turned it. It worked in our favor. I don't know that it's always ideal to give Cabrera that many looks at anybody."

RHP Brad Boxberger threw 15 pitches in the seventh inning Wednesday and struck out the side in his rehab appearance at Triple-A Durham. "I talked to him," manager Kevin Cash said. "He felt he threw the ball really well. We'll see how he came in (Thursday), and if he's okay then he'll probably pitch again Saturday."

C Wilson Ramos, out since last summer with ACL surgery, caught seven innings of his rehab assignment at Triple-A Durham on Wednesday and his next step will be back-to-back games. "He's feeling better at the plate," manager Kevin Cash said. "That was his longest stint. He's getting closer. He's going to catch a back-to-back. I would imagine we'll get a full game in. To me, it's like spring training. A full game is not the most important thing. Being able to bounce back is. We're getting close to that point."

SS Tim Beckham was on the field running before anybody took batting practice, testing a sore right knee that has kept him on the bench since the weekend. "He ran," manager Kevin Cash said. "Much better. So that's a good sign. I'm confident he'll be available if we need him. We'll see how he is (Friday) and hopefully get him in the lineup. I want Beck back in the lineup as soon as possible." Beckham, hitting .282, did get in the game Thursday night, pinch-hitting in the eighth and remaining in to play shortstop. He's expected to start Friday night.