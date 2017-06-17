2B Daniel Robertson bounced back smartly Friday from a poor fielding evening the night before. Robertson had two singles, one driving in a run, plus a sacrifice fly. "Robby had a nice night offensively and that was nice to see," said manager Kevin Cash. He played shortstop Thursday night but was at second Friday.

CF Mallex Smith made a bold try to steal home in the fourth inning Friday night, but fell inches short. It was an exciting play that is not seen much in the majors any more. "I'm fine with that," manager Kevin Cash said. "Looking back on it, ideally, he's thinking along with the game. We got a 2-1 lead doing everything we can to extend it, make it 3-1. ... We're aware he's going to try to impact us with his speed. And if you're willing to allow him to do it, there's going to be times when he's going to get caught." "He timed Daniel's (Norris) throw to first and then went the next time he threw over," said 1B Alex Avila, who alertly threw home in time for C James McCann to tag Smith out. Smith tripled and scored his next time up.

C Jesus Sucre got a second straight start behind the plate Friday night for Tampa Bay. He went hitless but that isn't why he's there. "I think Sucre, he's done a nice job with the pitchers," manager Kevin Cash said. "He's earned an opportunity to get more reps back there. I know the pitchers like throwing to him. I like the way he can shut down a running game. He seems really athletic back there. I want to give him a chance to ignite our pitching staff, help them out."

RHP Erasmo Ramirez served up a leadoff home run to 2B Ian Kinsler of Detroit but then retired nine in a row before the roof caved in on him in the fourth and fifth innings. The Tigers scored five in each frame to put the game away. "Erasmo came out after the first-inning home run by Kinsler, looked like he was in a fairly crisp, efficient manner, throwing strikes," manager Kevin Cash said. "Their bats just came to life. They had a lot of hard-hit balls. He just threw too much over the white (of the plate). We like our pitchers to attack, attack, attack. And obviously there's a fine line in there, especially against some of these hitters that can hit the ball really hard."

SS Tim Beckham returned to Tampa Bay's starting lineup Friday night, having missed time with a right knee strain. He singled and was thrown out trying to steal in the second, lined into a double play and tripled and scored in the ninth. "We're excited to have him back," manager Kevin Cash said. "I think it showed up the last couple nights us not having him in the lineup messes a little bit with our defense. Beck's been so good for us offensively and defensively. Hopefully it's a little bit of a three-day rest and recovery and now we can have him fresh and help us win some games."