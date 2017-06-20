OF Steven Souza hit a solo home run in the sixth inning, his 14th this season and second in as many days after a grand slam Sunday. His 45 RBIs are second on the Rays, behind only Logan Morrison.

INF Mike Martinez was designated for assignment to make room for INF Trevor Plouffe. Martinez hit just .077 in 13 games after the Rays acquired him from Cleveland.

INF Trevor Plouffe made his Rays debut as a DH, missing two big opportunities in the first four innings, including an inning-ending double play in the fourth inning.

SS Tim Beckham left the game after being hit by a pitch on his left hand in the fourth inning. He stayed in as a runner but was replaced by Daniel Robertson. He was diagnosed with a contusion and is day-to-day.