Beltre bomb in 9th lifts Rangers over Indians
CLEVELAND -- After watching Cleveland Indians hitters erupt for 15 runs and 19 hits on Monday, Texas Rangers pitcher Tyson Ross went into Tuesday's game hoping for the best.
RHP Diego Moreno (right shoulder bursitis) was transferred from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list. He was put on the disabled list May 24.
CLEVELAND -- After watching Cleveland Indians hitters erupt for 15 runs and 19 hits on Monday, Texas Rangers pitcher Tyson Ross went into Tuesday's game hoping for the best.
TORONTO -- Mark Trumbo hit a two-run double in the first inning, Kevin Gausman pitched 5 1/3 scoreless innings, and the Baltimore Orioles defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 3-1 Tuesday night.