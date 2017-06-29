LHP Blake Snell, recalled from Triple-A Durham earlier Wednesday, lost his fifth straight major league decision, giving up six runs in five innings. "It was probably not the start we were hopeful of for Blake," Rays manager Kevin Cash said.

RHP Austin Pruitt was optioned to Triple-A Durham. Pruitt, a rookie, is 5-1 with a 6.25 ERA in 18 games (one start) with Tampa Bay this season.

LHP Jose Alvarado was optioned to Triple-A Durham. Alvarez, a rookie, was 0-3 with a 5.89 ERA in 21 games -- all in relief -- with Tampa Bay, allowing 16 hits and striking out 14 in 18 1/3 innings.

LHP Adam Kolarek had his contract selected from Triple-A Durham. Kolarek was 1-4 with a 1.36 ERA in 31 games -- all in relief -- with Durham, striking out 29 and walking 12.

SS Adeiny Hechavarria went 2-for-3 with a walk in his second game with Tampa Bay. Hechavarria recorded two RBIs in his Rays debut Tuesday.

OF Corey Dickerson had two hits and scored both runs. Dickerson, who is 12-for-29 with two home runs and five RBIs during a seven-game hitting streak, is batting .333 with 17 home runs and 39 RBIs this season.

OF Kevin Kiermaier was transferred from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day DL. Kiermaier sustained a right hip fracture June 8 and likely won't be able to play until at least August.

C Wilson Ramos made his second straight start. Ramos, a key free-agent acquisition during the offseason, made his Tampa Bay debut Saturday in his first game since recovering from a knee injury sustained with Washington in September.