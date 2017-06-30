LHP Adam Kolarek made his major league debut for Tampa Bay, pitching 1 1/3 innings with one strikeout. "He was very calm, threw strikes and did exactly what we heard he was really good at, which is get ground balls," manager Kevin Cash said.

RHP Chris Archer pitched six innings and gave up three earned runs. John Jaso and Gregory Polanco hit solo homers. "I wish I executed a handful of pitches at a higher level, kept the game a little closer," Archer said.

RHP Danny Farquhar was designated for assignment to make room for RHP Brad Boxberger. The six-year veteran has appeared in 230 games with Seattle, Toronto and Tampa Bay, posting a 7-14 record with 18 saves and a 3.85 ERA.

RHP Brad Boxberger came off the 60-day disabled list after missing the entire season to date with a lat muscle injury and a strained flexor tendon in his right forearm.

RHP Eddie Gamboa was sent outright to Triple-A Round Rock after clearing waivers Thursday. Gamboa hasn't pitched in the major leagues this season, going 5-6 with a 6.49 ERA in 14 starts with Round Rock this season.