Brewers defeat Orioles behind Nelson, Thames
MILWAUKEE -- Jimmy Nelson struck out eight and Eric Thames hit a pair of home runs to lead the Milwaukee Brewers to a 6-2 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday afternoon at Miller Park.
RHP Danny Farquhar, designated for assignment by the Rays on Thursday, cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Durham. In 37 relief appearances for Tampa Bay this year, Farquhar went 2-2 with a 4.11 ERA.
MILWAUKEE -- Jimmy Nelson struck out eight and Eric Thames hit a pair of home runs to lead the Milwaukee Brewers to a 6-2 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday afternoon at Miller Park.
NEW YORK -- In the fourth inning, J.A. Happ became the latest pitcher to allow a long home run to Aaron Judge when his full-count fastball drifted over the plate and wound up traveling 118.4 mph and 456 feet over the left-center field wall.