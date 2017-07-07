RHP Jacob Faria improved to 4-0 with his sixth straight quality start to being his major league career. Faria struck out only two and walked four after totaling five walks in his first five starts, but held Boston to four hits and one run and outdueled Chris Sale for a big division win.

OF Peter Bourjos, getting a nod against a left-hander, came through with a solo home run to left to give the Rays the lead in the fifth inning. Bourjos now has four home runs on the season but still only eight RBIs in limited playing time this year.

RHP Alex Colome was back to his old self after allowing runs in five straight appearances to balloon his ERA from 1.95 to 4.10. he pitched a scoreless ninth for his 23rd save, matching the American League lead. Him getting back to form is a huge plus for a struggling Rays bullpen.

C Wilson Ramos had a huge game, driving in three of the Rays' four runs with an RBI double and two-run homer. He also threw out two runners on the basepaths, one at second and one at third, showing both sides of his game. After missing 76 games recovering from knee surgery, he's making a quick impact.