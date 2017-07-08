OF Steven Souza hit a solo home run, his 17th of the season, matching his career high and doing so before the All-Star break. Souza, who bats leadoff for the Rays against left-handers, had two hits and reached on a walk.

RHP Jake Odorizzi struggled Friday, giving up eight hits and seven earned runs in just 4 1/3 innings. He's allowed home runs in 13 straight starts, extending his Rays team record and matching the longest in the majors this season. He gave up four runs in the third inning Friday against the meat of the Red Sox batting order.

2B Brad Miller was activated off the disabled list (groin strain) before Friday's game and played well in his first game back with two singles and two walks. His return coincides with Tim Beckham going on the disabled list, so he should be the Rays' everyday second baseman again.

INF Tim Beckham went on the disabled list with a left ankle sprain -- with the All-Star break, he can be back after only two games into the second half. Beckham has moved over to second base since the acquisition of Adeiny Hechavarria, but his role will be unknown with Brad Miller back at second base now.