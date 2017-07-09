SS Adeiny Hechavarria made two spectacular plays defensively on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, showing the glove that the Rays had wanted when they acquired him from the Miami Marlins. He's only hitting .265 so far, but his superior defense is helping Rays pitching.

RHP Alex Cobb was stellar Saturday, holding the Boston Red Sox to two hits in 7 2/3 innings of scoreless pitching. Cobb never allowed a runner to reach scoring position, getting strong defense behind him. It's his second scoreless outing in his last three starts, and the Rays hadn't won a 1-0 game in nearly two years.

RHP Alex Colome remains wobbly as the Rays' closer -- he got a four-out save and gave up no runs but allowed a walk and double in the ninth inning on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox. He put the tying run at third before he buckled down and got the final two outs to secure the win. He's tied for the American League lead with 24 saves.

C Jesus Sucre drove in the game's only run on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox with a sacrifice fly. He also called a strong game behind the plate as the Red Sox were held to three hits. Sucre remains the Rays' backup catcher behind Wilson Ramos but has played well with 21 RBIs in limited action.