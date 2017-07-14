FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tampa Bay Rays - PlayerWatch
#US MLB
July 15, 2017 / 5:48 AM / 2 hours ago

Tampa Bay Rays - PlayerWatch

1 Min Read

OF Colby Rasmus was placed on the restricted list by the Tampa Bay Rays, and he is not expected to play again this season, the Tampa Bay Times reported Thursday. Rasmus has had physical problems recently, and the Times reported Rasmus has decided to "step away" from baseball. Rasmus, 30, had surgery to repair his left hip labrum and his core muscle last offseason. However, the hip still bothered him in spring training and he began the season on the disabled list. Rasmus is hitting .281 with nine homers while playing in 37 games this season. Last season he hit .206 with 15 homers.

