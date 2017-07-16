3B Taylor Featherston was optioned to Triple-A Durham Saturday night. He was obtained by the Rays from the Phillies in a trade and filled a hole in the infield when Richie Weeks was sidelined with a shoulder impingent. He hit .184 with two home runs in 16 games.

RHP Alex Cobb continued his run of stout starts Saturday in a 6-3 win over the Los Angeles Angels. He allowed one run, six hits and three walks in 7 2/3 innings, his seventh straight start of six innings or more, a career high. He's allowed only 36 hits in 49 1/3 innings over his last seven starts and two earned runs or fewer six times.

DH Corey Dickerson went 4-for-5 Saturday night, his 34th multi-hit game of the season, tops in the AL, with two singles and two doubles. He also snapped a 4-for-38 slump in his previous 11 games.

CF Kevin Kiermaier has been on the DL since early June after suffering a hairline fracture in his hip. But he plans to begin baseball activities when the Rays return home from their current road trip. "I'm starting to finally accelerate all my rehab," he said in a video. "I'm able to throw and hit and do things like that again." He hopes to start a running program this coming week and hopes to return in early August.

OF Colby Rasmus was placed on the restricted list this week as the nine-year veteran informed the team he was "taking a step back" from baseball. He has struggled with injuries but no other details for his decision have been reported. Rasmus was hitting .281 with nine home runs and 33 RBIs. He underwent hip surgery earlier this season and was put on the DL a second time with hip tendonitis. His teammates expressed support for his decision and whatever off-the-field issues he's been dealing with. "Obviously you knew he was going through some stuff, not being around the clubhouse," Evan Longoria said. "It's best for him to sort the family stuff out, the personal, whatever it is that he's dealing with is more important than baseball. I'm sure it's a tough decision, but I respect it. And I respect that he wants his privacy and that he wants to make it a non-issue."

SS Tim Beckham was activated from the DL after Saturday's game and will start Sunday. He suffered an ankle sprain the first week of July but only missed five games because of the All-Star break. He was hitting .274 with a .433 slugging and 11 home runs and 33 RBIs at the time of his injury.