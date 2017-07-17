RHP Chris Archer had an uneven start Sunday in a 4-3 loss to the Angels, walking five, the most in a game this season since Cleveland had six against him in a game in May. He went six innings and allowed two runs. "I liked the way he battled," manager Kevin Cash said. "He didn't have his usual command, obviously, but he made a lot of good pitches in big situations."

RHP Matt Andriese joined his teammates this week as he continues to rehab from a hip injury that landed him on the 60-day DL. He will start throwing from a mound this week. The earliest he could be activated is Aug. 10.

3B Evan Longoria went 3-for-4 Sunday to extend his hitting streak to nine games. He is hitting .393 during his streak, and .333 in his last 19, with seven doubles.

C Wilson Ramos sat out his second straight game after straining a hamstring running the bases in Friday's win over the Angels. He was available to pinch-hit Sunday and expects to return to the lineup Monday at Oakland. In his last 10 games, he has three home runs and nine RBIs.

INF Tim Beckham returned to the Rays starting lineup Sunday playing second base and batting seventh. He came off the DL after missing six games with an ankle sprain. He was 1-for-4 Sunday and is hitting .203 in his last 10 games.