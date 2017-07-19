LHP Blake Snell allowed three runs on three hits over four innings with six strikeouts and three walks and got a no-decision in a 4-3 victory against Oakland on Tuesday night. Snell lasted less than six innings for the 11th straight start. He threw 85 pitches, 48 for strikes.

RF Steven Souza Jr. hit his 20th home run of the season, an ongoing career high, Tuesday night in a 4-3 victory against Oakland. Souza lined a solo shot into the left-field seats off A's RHP Chris Smith leading off the third inning. He has six home runs in his past 14 games. "Hopefully we're talking about 40 (home runs) eventually," Rays manager Kevin Cash said. "The last three homers he's hit, two here and one in Anaheim, they've all been kind of the same trajectory. It's impressive how he can get hold of a baseball when he's on time. He's swinging the bat well, he feels really good at the plate and we're going to feed off that."

OF Shane Peterson had a tie-breaking RBI single with two outs in the top of the ninth inning Tuesday night in a 4-3, comeback win against Oakland, his former team. "There's really no other way to describe it other than it was an awesome feeling," Peterson said. "It's something in your career, playing baseball, playing any sport, winning's the most important thing, and when you as an individual get an opportunity to help your team win in a big situation and the rest of the team feels it, they feed off it, you just continue to take it in and hopefully get more opportunities like that." Peterson, who was recalled from Triple-A Durham on June 23, has five doubles, two home runs and 11 RBIs in just 69 at-bats. "I've been in spots that have been big," Peterson said. "We've been winning, which is another huge thing, and I've been fortunate to have the opportunity up here to be playing."

RHP Chaz Roe was acquired by the Tampa Bay Rays from the Atlanta Braves for cash considerations. Roe was not on the Braves' 40-man roster. He was with the Braves Triple-A affiliate. The Rays have now added him to the Triple-A Durham Bulls roster. Roe has missed most of the 2017 season so far, after securing a spot on the Braves' Opening Day roster. He suffered a lat strain after pitching in just three games.

C Wilson Ramos returned to the starting lineup Tuesday night against Oakland after missing three games with a sore left hamstring. Ramos went 1-for-4 in a 4-3 comeback win against the A's. With two outs and nobody on in the top of the ninth and the A's leading 3-2, Ramos singled sharply off RHP Santiago Casilla, sparking a two-run rally. "He's a very dangerous hitter," Rays manager Kevin Cash said. "His numbers speak for themselves. We just have to give him some time to get his timing at the plate. It all started that inning because of Wilson's at-bat and hit."