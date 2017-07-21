1 Min Read
RF Steven Souza Jr. said the muddy field conditions at O.co Coliseum led to his left hip injury during the first inning of Wednesday's game. Souza led off the game with a walk, but he slid awkwardly into second base on a steal attempt as he was thrown out by Oakland Athletics catcher Bruce Maxwell. Souza limped off the field, accompanied by a trainer and manager Kevin Cash. "I went to slide, and it was extremely muddy around second base," Souza said after the Rays' 7-2 loss. "My leg got stuck in the ground, and I just kind of felt a jump in my hip. That didn't feel very great."