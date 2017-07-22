OF Mallex Smith hit a solo home run Friday -- just his second of the year -- and stole his 14th base of the season to extend his team lead. He's been a spark at the top of the lineup, filling in while Kevin Kiermaier is missing two months with a hip injury.

RHP Alex Cobb had another strong start Friday -- he gave up a two-run home run in the ninth inning to spoil a gem, having held the Rangers to one run on three hits up to that point. He's thrown seven innings or more in five of his last six starts, going 3-1 in that stretch.

OF Corey Dickerson went 3-for-4 and hit his first home run in nearly a month on Friday, ending a run of 77 at-bats without one. He improved his season average to .315 and continues to show his All-Star form at the plate, adding a double in the eighth inning. His 43 RBIs and 18 home runs show how far he's come in his second season with the Rays.

3B Evan Longoria went 0-for-4 in Friday's loss, and couldn't come up with a difficult play on a grounder deep to third in the 10th inning, allowing the winning run to score. Longoria's run production has been undervalued because his power numbers have been down, but he's on pace for another solid RBI season.