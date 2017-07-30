RHP Jake Faria starts the series finale at New York on Sunday and takes a 5-1 record and a 2.67 ERA into his 10th career start and first against the Yankees. He last pitched Tuesday when he worked a career-high 7 1/3 innings and allowed three runs and seven hits. He has eight quality starts, the most ever by a Ray through nine career starts. The previous mark was shared by Alex Cobb, Joe Kennedy and Ryan Rupe.

RHP Adam Kolarek was optioned to Triple-A Durham to make room on Tampa Bay's 25-man roster for RHP Steve Cishek. The Rays announced the move after Friday's game but it took effect Saturday. In 11 appearances spanning 7 2/3 innings, Kolarek has a 5.87 ERA.

RHP Diego Moreno was claimed off waivers by the Indians from the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday. The Indians sent him to Triple-A Columbus. Moreno was 0-1 with a 4.76 ERA in five appearances with the Rays before they designated him for assignment on Thursday.

RHP Steve Cishek was officially added to Tampa Bay's roster Saturday after being acquired from the Seattle Mariners on Friday morning. Cishek became the 49th player used by the Rays and 28th pitcher used when he struck out the side in the seventh.

3B Evan Longoria made his ninth start at designated hitter as manager Kevin Cash said he was going to start him there Saturday or Sunday. Longoria went 0-for-4 and is hitless in his last 10 at-bats. He came up in the seventh with two on against RHP Tommy Kahnle and fouled out to end the inning. In the ninth, Longoria fouled out for the final out with a runner on third in his first career at-bat against LHP Aroldis Chapman.

1B Logan Morrison (bruised left heel) was not in the starting lineup Saturday for the second straight game though he singled as a pinch hitter in the seventh against RHP Tommy Kahnle. Morrison struggled running to first and eventually was replaced by RHP Austin Pruitt as a pinch runner. Before the game Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash said there was not a "ton of improvement." Morrison is in a 2-for-22 slump and 8-for-53 in his last 16 games since July 7.