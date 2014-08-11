Preview: Rays at Rangers

The Tampa Bay Rays have split the first six games of a 10-game road excursion and look to finish it strong against the struggling Texas Rangers, beginning with Monday’s opener of the four-game set. Tampa Bay lost in 12 innings to the Chicago Cubs on Sunday to miss an opportunity for a three-game sweep and fell 6 1/2 games behind the Kansas City Royals for the American League’s second wild-card spot. Texas, which lost two of three to the Houston Astros, is opening a seven-game homestand.

The Rangers (46-71) are tied with the Colorado Rockies for the worst record in the majors and possess the worst home mark at 21-33. Tampa Bay has played well on the road lately to boost its away mark to 30-28 and is three games below .500 overall after Sunday’s loss. Rays second baseman Ben Zobrist reached base three times in the finale against Chicago and is 9-for-16 with four walks over the last four games.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, Sun Sports (Tampa Bay), FSN Southwest (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rays LH Drew Smyly (6-10, 3.98 ERA) vs. Rangers RH Colby Lewis (8-8, 5.50)

Smyly is making his second start for the Rays since being acquired in the deal that sent David Price to Detroit. He lost to Oakland in his Tampa Bay debut when he gave up three runs and seven hits in 5 1/3 innings. Smyly is 1-1 with a 2.96 ERA in eight career appearances (three starts) against Texas with the victory occurring on June 24 when he allowed one unearned run and five hits in six innings.

Lewis has excelled against Tampa Bay, going 4-0 with a 3.47 ERA in five career regular-season appearances (four starts). He is coming off his second career shutout as he blanked the Chicago White Sox on six hits Tuesday. Lewis has allowed two or fewer runs in five of his last seven turns.

WALK-OFFS

1. Rangers OF Alex Rios (ankle) left Sunday’s game after re-injuring his right ankle but is hopeful of starting the opener.

2. Tampa Bay set a franchise record for a three-game series by striking out 44 Chicago hitters in the weekend set.

3. Texas 3B Adrian Beltre homered in Sunday’s loss to Houston and is three long balls away from his 12th career 20-homer campaign.

PREDICTION: Rays 6, Rangers 5