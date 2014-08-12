Preview: Rays at Rangers

The Tampa Bay Rays continue to stay in contention for a playoff berth with strong pitching despite the trade of ace David Price, allowing three or fewer runs in seven straight contests. Jeremy Hellickson tries to keep that going when the Rays visit the Texas Rangers on Tuesday for the second of a four-game set. Drew Smyly, acquired in a deal for Price on July 31, pitched 7 2/3 scoreless innings in the series-opening 7-0 win and Hellickson looks to improve his 0-3 mark against Texas.

Tampa Bay stands six games behind Detroit for the second American League wild-card spot and has won 20 of its last 26 road contests. Ben Zobrist, whose name was mentioned in trade rumors, is 11-for-20 in his last five games and raised his average from .241 to .287 while the Rays have gone 34-18 since June 11. The Rangers have won only 11 times in the last 48 games and managed three hits Monday.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, Sun Sports (Tampa Bay), FSN Southwest (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rays RH Jeremy Hellickson (1-1, 2.61 ERA) vs. Rangers RH Nick Tepesch (4-7, 4.46)

Hellickson delivered his best performance this season after elbow surgery, limiting Oakland to one run on two hits in seven innings Wednesday. The 27-year-old Iowa native has allowed one or fewer runs in three of his four starts while posting 14 strikeouts and five walks in 20 2/3 innings. Shin-Soo Choo is 3-for-8 with a homer versus Hellickson, who is 20-16 both at home and away in his career.

Tepesch snapped a five-game winless streak by tossing 5 2/3 scoreless innings against the Chicago White Sox in his last turn Wednesday. The Kansas City native has surrendered 11 homers – including six in his last five starts – over 72 2/3 innings. Desmond Jennings collected two doubles against Tepesch, who yielded one run in 7 1/3 innings to beat the Rays in his major-league debut in 2013.

WALK-OFFS

1. Texas 3B Adrian Beltre is batting .369 at home and .285 on the road this season.

2. Tampa Bay OF Kevin Kiermaier was taken out of Monday’s game with lower back tightness and his status is uncertain for Tuesday.

3. Rangers OF Alex Rios (ankle) sat out the series opener, but he could return soon after an MRI taken Monday reportedly showed no significant damage.

PREDICTION: Rays 5, Rangers 3