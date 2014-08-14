Preview: Rays at Rangers

Texas ace Yu Darvish has been scratched from Thursday’s start and Robbie Ross Jr. will be recalled to pitch in his place when the Rangers close a four-game set against the visiting Tampa Bay Rays. Darvish was placed on the disabled list due to elbow inflammation and will undergo an MRI exam to determine the severity of the injury. Tampa Bay has won two of the first three games.

Brandon Guyer, Matt Joyce and Sean Rodriguez each hit homers as the Rays routed Texas 10-1 on Wednesday to remain six games out in the American League wild-card chase. Tampa Bay extended its American League record of allowing three runs or fewer in road games to 17 – four shy of the major-league mark held by 1908 Chicago Cubs. The Rangers have the worst record in the American League (47-73) and possess the worst home mark (22-35) in the majors.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, Sun Sports (Tampa Bay), FSN Southwest (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rays RH Jake Odorizzi (8-9, 3.89 ERA) vs. Rangers LH Robbie Ross Jr. (2-4, 5.61)

Odorizzi has won four of his last five starts after throwing six shutout innings against the Chicago Cubs in his last outing. He gave up only three hits for the second time in a three-start span. Odorizzi blanked Texas on three hits over six innings back on April 4.

Ross began the season in the rotation but was roughed up often in nine starts and was demoted to the bullpen. He continued to struggle and was eventually demoted to Triple-A Round Rock in mid-June and went 4-4 with a 5.10. Right-handed hitters are batting .349 and slugging .482 against Ross.

WALK-OFFS

1. Rays OF Desmond Jennings (shoulder) hopes to return after sitting out Wednesday’s contest.

2. Texas LHP Alex Claudio pitched a scoreless inning in his major-league debut while becoming the 56th player to play for the Rangers this season.

3. Tampa Bay 1B James Loney was 3-for-5 on Wednesday after going 2-for-22 over his previous five games.

PREDICTION: Rays 8, Rangers 3