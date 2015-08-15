Preview: Rays at Rangers

Josh Hamilton looks to build off one of his most positive days of the season when the Texas Rangers host the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday in the middle contest of their three-game series. Hamilton rejoined the lineup Friday after an MRI on his left knee showed no structural damage and celebrated by knocking in two runs, including the go-ahead tally, as the Rangers rallied for a 5-3 win.

Hamilton, who missed the previous two contests, belted his sixth homer in his 37th game of the season Friday as Texas won for the eighth time in its last nine at home. The Rays let a late 3-2 lead slip away in the series opener to remain two games behind the Los Angeles Angels for the second American League wild card and one-half game ahead of the Rangers. Asdrubal Cabrera registered three hits Friday and has at least two in nine of his last 10 games for Tampa Bay, which had its four-game winning streak come to an end. All-Star Chris Archer goes after his career-high 11th victory for the Rays on Saturday.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, Sun Sports (Tampa Bay), FSN Southwest (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rays RH Chris Archer (10-8, 2.62 ERA) vs. Rangers RH Colby Lewis (12-5, 4.61)

Archer has allowed two runs or fewer five times in his last seven starts but has only one victory to show for his efforts. The 26-year-old permitted three runs over six innings without factoring in the decision against the New York Mets on Sunday and has notched 37 strikeouts in his last four starts. Archer, who has limited Adrian Beltre to 1-for-11 with five strikeouts, gave up five runs in 3 1/3 frames of a loss to Texas on May 7.

Lewis saw his four-start winning streak come to an end on Sunday, when he yielded four runs (three earned) in eight innings at Seattle. The 36-year-old Californian has limited opponents to three or fewer earned runs in 11 of 13 starts since the beginning of June. Cabrera (1-for-9) has struggled versus Lewis, who missed the Rays earlier this season but is 4-1 with a 3.49 ERA in six career appearances (five starts) against Tampa Bay.

WALK-OFFS

1. Tampa Bay OF Desmond Jennings, who has been out since April with a knee injury, went 3-for-4 with an RBI in his first game since returning from the disabled list.

2. Texas 2B Delino DeShields is 8-for-25 with three RBIs and four runs scored over the last six games and belted his first career homer on Friday.

3. Rays C Curt Casali did not go deep in 30 games during his first year in the majors in 2014 but has eight homers in 31 contests this season.

PREDICTION: Rays 5, Rangers 1