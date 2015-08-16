Preview: Rays at Rangers

Left-hander Drew Smyly takes a major league mound for the first time since April as his Tampa Bay Rays try to avoid a three-game sweep against the host Texas Rangers on Sunday afternoon. Smyly, who made a strong impression after being acquired by the Rays at the trade deadline last season, suffered a torn labrum after three starts in 2015.

Smyly looks to cool off the Rangers, who have scored 23 runs combined while winning three straight to move within 1½ games of the Los Angeles Angels for the second American League wild card – and a half game ahead of Tampa Bay. Adrian Beltre belted a three-run homer in the 12-4 Texas victory Saturday and is 5-for-8 in his career against Smyly. Yovani Gallardo goes for the Rangers and must be careful against James Loney, who is 6-for-20 versus the right-hander. Tampa Bay shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera was held to a solo homer Saturday, but has multiple hits in eight of his last 10 contests.

TV: 3:05 p.m. ET, Sun Sports (Tampa Bay), FSN Southwest (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rays LH Drew Smyly (0-1, 2.70 ERA) vs. Rangers RH Yovani Gallardo (8-9, 3.33)

Smyly allowed five runs and 10 hits with 21 strikeouts and three walks over 16 2/3 innings during three starts in April before going down with an injury. The 26-year-old was 3-1 with a 1.70 ERA and 0.76 WHIP in seven outings for the Rays after being acquired in the David Price deal. Josh Hamilton is 3-for-11 with a homer versus Smyly, who is 2-1 with a 2.25 ERA in nine appearances (four starts) against the Rangers.

Gallardo did not factor into the decision last time out while throwing 5 2/3 scoreless frames against Minnesota, marking his best start by far during a four-game unbeaten streak. The 29-year-old Mexican walked 13 and struck out only nine in his last five starts, in which he yielded 18 runs over 24 2/3 total innings. Gallardo was reached for four runs (three earned) in 5 1/3 innings to lose at Tampa Bay on May 8.

WALK-OFFS

1. Texas 1B Mitch Moreland is 7-for-11 the last three games and OF Shin-Soo Choo is 6-for-13 over the last four contests for the Rangers.

2. Tampa Bay DH John Jaso is 20-for-42 in road games this season after registering three hits and a walk in six plate appearances during this series.

3. Rangers RHP Shawn Tolleson is 22-for-23 in save opportunities this season and has allowed one run in his last 13 appearances.

PREDICTION: Rays 6, Rangers 4