Preview: Rays at Rangers

The Texas Rangers have home field wrapped up for the American League playoffs and their franchise record for wins in a season is well within reach. The AL West champion Rangers can tie their best season of 96 wins in 2011 when they host the last-place Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday in the second of a three-game series.

Texas set a club record with its 53rd home victory in Friday’s 3-1 victory in the series opener as Carlos Beltran and Rougned Odor belted homers. The Rangers have split four games this season with the Rays, who are 10-18 in September – their most losses in a month since July of 2007. Tampa Bay’s Jake Odorizzi, who has been the team’s best starter in the second half of the season, goes to the mound for the final time in 2016 against fellow right-hander Corey Lewis. Evan Longoria boasts a career-high 171 hits after belting a pair of doubles Friday and is three RBIs shy of his first 100-RBI season since 2010 and third overall.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, FSN Sun (Tampa Bay), FSN Southwest (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rays RH Jake Odorizzi (9-6, 3.77 ERA) vs. Rangers RH Corey Lewis (6-4, 3.93)

Odorizzi is winless in his last five outings, but owns three quality starts in that span and boasts a 2.81 ERA since the All-Star break. The 26-year-old Illinois native struggled last time out against Boston while giving up two runs on four hits and three walks over three innings. Odorizzi beat the Rangers with six innings of one-run ball on Aug. 20 and is 3-0 with a 1.40 ERA lifetime versus Texas.

Lewis has lost three straight since coming back from the disabled list, allowing 13 runs over 12 innings combined, and four overall. The 37-year-old Californian was pounded for seven runs on seven hits and retired just four batters last time out against Oakland. Lewis, who is 5-1 with a 3.15 ERA lifetime versus the Rays, has been better on the road (4-2, 2.75 ERA) than at home (2-2, 5.13) in 2016.

WALK-OFFS

1. Texas RF Shin-Soo Choo (fractured left forearm) returned from the disabled list Friday and went 1-for-4.

2. Tampa Bay CF Kevin Kiermaier is batting .308 over his last 30 games and owns a career-best .331 on-base percentage.

3. The Rangers’ bullpen has not been scored upon in 29 2/3 innings after breaking the franchise record on Friday.

PREDICTION: Rays 6, Rangers 3