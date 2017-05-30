Preview: Rays at Rangers

The Tampa Bay Rays’ offense showed no signs of fatigue in the series opener and looks to stay hot when the team takes on the host Texas Rangers in the middle contest of their three-game series on Tuesday. The Rays have played 10 hours, 14 minutes of baseball in their last two games after outlasting Minnesota 8-6 in 15 innings on Sunday and rallying for an inspiring 10-8 triumph at Texas a night later.

Steven Souza Jr. and Corey Dickerson have been lethal the last two games, recording seven hits apiece while combining to score seven runs as Tampa Bay improved to 9-3 on the road this month after winning just three of 13 away from home in April. The Rays will need some length to rest a tired bullpen as Matt Andriese attempts to win his fifth consecutive decision when he opposes Nick Martinez on Tuesday. The Rangers lost for the sixth time in seven games despite taking an early 4-1 lead on Monday, but they did welcome the return of Adrian Beltre, who went 1-for-5 in his season debut after struggling with a calf injury. Texas slugger Joey Gallo homered for the second straight game and the ninth time this month in the series opener to push his season total to 16.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, FSN Sun (Tampa Bay), FSN Southwest (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rays RH Matt Andriese (5-1, 3.24 ERA) vs. Rangers RH Nick Martinez (1-3, 4.69)

Andriese continued to solidify his spot in the rotation with his best start last time out against the Los Angeles Angels, allowing six hits and two walks in eight scoreless innings. The 27-year-old Californian has limited six of his last nine opponents to two or fewer runs and has not permitted more than six hits since his season debut. Beltre is 5-for-8 with a homer versus Andriese, who is 0-2 with a 6.28 ERA in three career starts against Texas.

Martinez gave up four runs and seven hits in five innings of a loss at Boston last time out after posting his first victory of the season at Detroit six days earlier. The 26-year-old Fordham product has completed at least five innings in all seven starts this season, but opponents are batting .273 against him overall. Logan Morrison (0-for-10, one walk) has struggled against Martinez, who is 0-0 with a 5.25 ERA in three career appearances versus the Rays.

WALK-OFFS

1. Texas 2B Rougned Odor has hit safely in eight straight games, going 9-for-33 in that stretch to raise his average to .211.

2. Tampa Bay OF Colby Rasmus is 7-for-18 with a pair of homers and nine RBIs during his six-game hitting streak.

3. Rangers RF Nomar Mazara recorded two doubles and a single Monday for his fourth multi-hit performance in his last seven contests.

PREDICTION: Rays 5, Rangers 3