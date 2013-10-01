Rays 5, Rangers 2: David Price pitched his fourth complete game of the season and Evan Longoria went 3-for-4 with a two-run homer as Tampa Bay defeated host Texas to advance to the American League wild-card game.

Delmon Young and David DeJesus also drove in runs for the Rays (92-71), who will visit Cleveland in Wednesday’s one-game round. The Rangers (91-72) had a seven-game winning streak halted and will miss the postseason for the first time since 2009.

Price (10-8) allowed two runs and seven hits to defeat the Rangers for only the second time in six regular-season decisions. The left-hander retired the final five batters as Tampa Bay finished the regular season with nine victories in 11 games.

Young hit a first-inning sacrifice fly and Longoria blasted a pitch from Rangers starter Martin Perez (10-6) over the right-center field fence in the third for his 32nd homer. Ian Kinsler blooped a run-scoring single to center in the bottom of the inning before DeJesus drilled a run-scoring double into the right-field corner in the sixth.

Alex Rios had an RBI double in the bottom of the sixth to bring the Rangers within 4-2, and Kinsler laced a one-out double in the eighth before Price retired Elvis Andrus and Rios to end the frame. Tampa Bay added a run in the ninth when Sam Fuld broke toward third while Tanner Scheppers was staring toward home plate and the Texas reliever threw wildly to allow Fuld to score.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Rays nearly added to a two-run lead in the seventh when Young hit a liner to center with two on that was ruled to be caught by Texas CF Leonys Martin. Replays revealed the ball was trapped. … Rangers DH Nelson Cruz went hitless in four at-bats in his first game since serving a 50-game suspension tied to performance-enhancing drugs. … Tampa Bay OF Desmond Jennings (hamstring) was in the starting lineup for the first time since Sept. 22 and went 1-for-3 with a run scored. … Perez allowed three runs and four hits in 5 1/3 innings.