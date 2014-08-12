Rising Rays shut out sinking Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The Tampa Bay Rays, trying to become the fourth team in major league history to reach .500 after being 18 games below, took another step in the right direction Monday.

Drew Smyly pitched 7 2/3 strong innings, and designated hitter Matt Joyce drove in two runs as Tampa Bay pasted the Texas Rangers 7-0 at Globe Life Park.

The Rays (58-60) are 34-18 since July 11.

Getting to .500 figures to be a decent bet, as the series against sliding Texas continues with three more games this week. The Rangers (46-72) were above .500 in early June, but they are 11-37 since the middle of that month.

Tampa Bay, 4-3 on its current 10-game road trip, is clinging to playoff hopes. The Rays are six games out of the second American League wild-card spot. Tampa Bay was 8 1/2 games back on the same date in 2011 before a clinching a postseason berth on the last day of the season.

“Anytime your team plays hard, you have to expect to lose every once in a while,” Rays manager Joe Maddon said. “As a manager, you can’t expect any more.”

Smyly (7-10) earned his first win since being traded to Tampa Bay in the David Price deal on July 31. The lefty, staked to an early 5-0 lead, cruised through the anemic Texas lineup.

“We couldn’t get anything off of him,” Texas manager Ron Washington said. “His breaking ball had depth to it. He moved his fastball around. He looked the same as he did in Detroit.”

The Rangers managed just three hits off Smyly, who struck out nine and walked three. The outing was the longest of his career.

“It seemed like I was able to keep them off balance for the most part, and I was able to throw strikes,” Smyly said. “Some days you’re really feeling it and in a good groove. Today was one of those days. It was good to take advantage of it and get a lot of quick outs.”

The Rays got on the board with three unearned runs in the second inning on two hits and an error from Texas starter Colby Lewis (8-9). The first run scored as Lewis attempted to throw out throw Tampa Bay second baseman Cole Figueroa at third after catcher Curt Casali’s bunt.

The throw sailed past third baseman Adrian Beltre, allowing Figueroa to score. Lewis got two outs before Joyce lined a two-run single to right to bring home Casali and center fielder Desmond Jennings.

The Rangers saved another run by throwing out shortstop Yunel Escobar at the plate on another bunt attempt. The played was reviewed, and the original out call was upheld.

Tampa Bay tacked on two more runs in the fourth on a pair of two-out hits. Right fielder Kevin Kiermaier scored on a double from left fielder Ben Zobrist, who came home on Evan Longoria’s single.

All seven Tampa Bay runs scored with two outs.

“We had some good at-bats and hit the ball well,” Maddon said. “I’ll take 7-0.”

Lewis was done after five innings and 101 pitches. He gave up five runs (two earned) on five hits and four walks while striking out two.

“He couldn’t command the baseball,” Washington said of Lewis. “When he left a pitch up, they hit it.”

NOTES: Tampa Bay manager Joe Maddon started C Curt Casali on Monday in order to use usual starting C Jose Molina later in the series with RHP Jeremy Hellickson and RHP Jake Odorizzi on the mound. ... Texas RF Alex Rios (sprained right ankle) did not play. ... Tampa Bay played its final interleague game Sunday at Chicago against the Cubs and finished with the record for strikeouts in interleague play for one season, 215. ... Texas has used 55 players this season, four shy of the major league record last matched by the 2008 San Diego Padres. ... The Rays were in Arlington for the first time since winning game No. 163 last year to get into the AL wild-card game.