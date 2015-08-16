EditorsNote: Updates Archer in 10th graf

Rangers remain unfriendly to visitors, rip Rays

ARLINGTON, Texas -- With 47 games left, the Texas Rangers have designs on the American League West after merely lingering for much of the season.

The reason for the sudden change in perspective? They’re beginning to play well and win at home.

Having struggled all season at home, the Rangers have now won nine of their past 10 games at Globe Life Park in Arlington after a third consecutive victory on Saturday night.

Third baseman Adrian Beltre punctuated Texas’ seven-run sixth inning with a three-run home run in the Rangers’ 12-4 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays.

Texas (58-57) moved within 1 1/2 games of the second wild-card spot in the American League and four games behind the Houston Astros in the AL West.

“It’s vital,” manager Jeff Banister said of the team’s success at home. “It’s important to be able to string together some W’s at home (27). It’s crucial with the number of games that we have left at home. Looks like these guys are comfortable here.”

On Saturday, Texas right fielder Shin-Soo Choo was 3-for-4 with a double, his 15th home run and three RBIs. Catcher Chris Gimenez had two run-scoring hits and three RBIs, including a two-run home run.

Designated hitter Prince Fielder had two hits, including an RBI double in the first, marking his AL-leading 46th multi-hit game of the season.

Right-handed pitcher Colby Lewis (13-5) earned the victory, giving up one run on five hits and two walks while striking out four over six innings. Lewis improved to 6-1 with a 3.17 ERA in 12 home starts this season.

Tampa Bay right-handed pitcher Chris Archer (10-9) suffered his fourth loss in his last five decisions while allowing more than five runs for only the second time this season.

Archer gave up eight runs (seven earned) on 11 hits and three walks while striking out four in 5 1/3 innings. It marked his third-shortest outing of the season. His shortest start was May 7 against the Rangers when he labored through 3 1/3 innings, giving up five runs on four hits and four walks.

On Saturday, third baseman Evan Longoria had two RBIs for Tampa Bay (58-58), which remained two games behind for the second AL wild-card spot. Shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera hit his eighth home run of the season.

“Credit the Rangers a little bit. They had a very good approach against Archer,” Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash said. “Jumping on fastballs early and not allowing him to get to the slider. It didn’t seem he was able to get to his bread and butter. Kind of the wrong night. The Rangers’ bats were pretty impactful.”

Beltre’s home run was his 10th of the season. Beltre has hit 10 or more home runs in 16 seasons. Only two other active players have achieved the feat: The New York Yankees’ Alex Rodriguez has 18 seasons of at least 10 homers and Boston’s David Ortiz has 16.

“I think it was just a matter of time before we got in a groove at home,” Fielder said. “It’s just the way it is. But now we’ve got it going and we’ll just keep it going.”

The Rangers used consecutive one-out doubles from Choo and Fielder to take the lead in the bottom of the first. Gimenez’s two-run home run in the second increased Texas’ lead to 3-0.

Tampa threatened with one-out base hits from catcher Rene Rivera and designated hitter John Jaso in the third. Right fielder Grady Sizemore, the next hitter, drove a line drive toward the left-field line, but Moreland jumped high to snag it and double up Jaso to end the inning.

“They made some big plays,” Cash said. “At the time of the game that was a pretty crucial play.”

The Rays did get a run back in the fifth. Texas shortstop Elvis Andrus, playing on the first-base side of first on the shift, made a diving stop of Jaso’s hard grounder and got up to see Tampa center fielder Kevin Kiermaier trying to score from second. Andrus’ throw appeared to be in time, but it was dropped by Gimenez, the catcher. The official scorer ruled a run-scoring hit.

Beltre’s blast was one of seven hits in the Rangers’ seven-run sixth in which Texas sent 11 hitters to the plate.

Before Beltre came to the plate, Gimenez, center fielder DeLino DeShields and Choo all had RBI base hits.

“We’ve gotten some really timely hitting,” Lewis said. “I’ve got to do what I’ve got to do and those guys have to continue to put up runs. This lineup -- you’ve seen it. We’re capable of it, that’s for sure.”

NOTES: Texas LHP Cole Hamels will make his next scheduled start on Monday, club officials announced. Hamels missed his last start because of a sore left groin, but completed a bullpen session with no limitations on Friday. ... Tampa Bay LHP Drew Smyly (torn labrum, left shoulder) was reinstated from the 60-day disabled list and will start the series finale on Sunday. RHP Kirby Yates was optioned. ... In 13 games since returning the disabled list on July 28, SS Asdrubal Cabrera of the Rays leads the majors with a .500 batting average and .534 OBP. ... Texas OF Josh Hamilton is two home runs shy of 200 for his career.