Red-hot Rangers have all the answers, beat Rays

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The Texas Rangers fell behind twice on Sunday and each time had answers.

When they went ahead a final time, Yovani Gallardo and a stable of relievers clamped down and dominated the Tampa Bay Rays.

Third baseman Adrian Beltre had the go-ahead home run in the third and two RBIs, and four Texas relievers helped ensure the right-handed Gallardo was a winner as the Rangers swept the Rays with a 5-3 victory.

Beltre was 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly and a home run that broke a 3-3 tie in the third. Left fielder Ryan Strausborger was 3-for-4, including his first career home run.

Center fielder Delino DeShields and right fielder Shin-Soo Choo also had RBIs for Texas (59-57), which has won four consecutive games and 10 of 11 at home.

Texas right-hander Shawn Tolleson retired three of the four hitters he faced in the ninth to record his 23rd save in 24 attempts.

”We’re going to give up runs, but it’s how we answer back,“ Texas manager Jeff Banister said. ”When we answer back, we ask our guys to have shutdown inning for us ... make big pitches and play good defense behind you.

“That’s essentially formulas for winning.”

The Rangers fell behind in the first and answered in the bottom of the inning. They fell behind in the second but once again had an answer and forged a tie.

And Beltre smacked his 11th home run in the third.

Shutdown.

Gallardo (9-9) allowed one-out singles to Tampa Bay first baseman James Loney and second baseman Logan Forsythe in the fifth, but followed by striking out shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera, the hottest hitter in baseball, and left fielder Desmond Jennings.

”It was the pitch of the day for him,“ Banister said of Gallardo’s curve on a full count that got Cabrera swinging. ”He made a big pitch.

“A mark of a veteran pitcher. He made in-game adjustments and kept them off-balance and got the outs he needed to get.”

Lefty Sam Freeman and right-handers Keone Kela, Sam Dyson and Tolleson pitched 3 2/3 innings of scoreless relief in support of Gallardo, who earned the victory after giving up three runs on 11 hits and a walk while striking out five over 5 1/3 innings. Gallardo entered the game having given up more than one walk in nine straight games.

Gallardo surrendered a leadoff base hit to Kevin Kiermaier to begin the sixth but struck out catcher Curt Casali. Manager Jeff Banister went to Freeman to face two scheduled lefties.

Instead he saw pinch-hitters Brandon Guyer, who struck out looking, and Richie Shaffer, who popped out to second.

Loney had a run-scoring single in the first, and center fielder Kiermaier had an RBI double and designated hitter John Jaso an RBI single that gave Tampa Bay (58-59) a one-run lead in the second.

Left-handed pitcher Drew Smyly (0-2) suffered the loss in his first appearance since May 5. Smyly hadn’t pitched in 102 days while recovering from a torn labrum in his left shoulder.

Smyly gave up five runs on seven hits and two walks over four innings. He struck out two, but was victimized by the two home runs from Beltre and Strausborger.

“Obviously, I‘m not OK with the results, but it happens,” Smyly said. “Didn’t go my way today. I need to make better pitches. Overall I was excited to be back out and look forward to the next game.”

After walking DeShields to begin the Rangers’ first, Smyly gave up a run-scoring double to Choo, who advanced to third on designated hitter Prince Fielder’s fly out to center and scored on Beltre’s sacrifice fly to center.

Tampa Bay had 12 hits, but the Rays were 3-for-11 with runners in scoring position and left nine men on base.

“I have to get that guy out,” Smyly said of Choo in the first. “But I thought I did a good job of coming back and getting their 3-4-5 guys and limiting the damage.”

NOTES: Texas OF Josh Hamilton took the day off to rest his sore left knee, though manager Jeff Banister said there has been no aggravation of the injury. ... LHP Derek Holland threw a bullpen Sunday. He will be reevaluated on Monday before a decision is made as to when he will be reinstated off the 60-day disabled list. That day could be Wednesday. ... Tampa Bay RHP Jose Dominguez was designated for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster for LHP Drew Smyly.