Preview: Rays at Reds

The Tampa Bay Rays must show off their pitching depth with Matt Moore out indefinitely with an injury and Jeremy Hellickson still several weeks away from a return to the rotation. Veteran left-hander Cesar Ramos gets the first chance at Moore’s spot Sunday when the visiting Rays go for a three-game sweep of the Cincinnati Reds. Cincinnati has lost four straight series to open the season after managing only one run combined in the last two days against David Price and Alex Cobb.

The Rays have struggled with the bats as well while recording only nine runs over the last six contests. The Reds are coming off a 90-win season that landed them in the playoffs, but have lost five of seven one-run games in the early going. “We’ve got to go out there and continue to improve our hitting and pick each other up like we always do,” Reds catcher Brayan Pena told the Cincinnati Enquirer. “Hopefully this bad time is going away starting (Sunday).”

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET; MLB Network, Sun Sports (Tampa Bay), FSN Ohio (Cincinnati)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rays LH Cesar Ramos (0-0, 2.25 ERA) vs. Reds LH Tony Cingrani (0-1, 2.45)

Ramos gets his fourth career start and first since 2012 as the Rays wait for definitive news on Moore’s ailing left elbow. The Los Angeles native has allowed one run on two hits over four innings in four relief outings in 2014. Right-handed batters are 0-for-6 this season against Ramos, who has yielded an unearned run in two previous appearances against the Reds in his career.

Cingrani could not follow up an outstanding season debut in his second start, allowing three runs on three hits and four walks in a loss to St. Louis. The 24-year-old struggled at times with control, walking 43 in 104 2/3 innings in his first full season in 2013 while allowing opponents a .196 batting average. Cingrani, facing the Rays for the first time, has only given up five hits in 11 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Rays 3B Evan Longoria has hit safely in 10 of the first 12 games and owns a team-high 15 overall.

2. Cincinnati OF Jay Bruce leads the team with eight RBIs, but is batting only .158 overall.

3. Tampa Bay LHP Erik Bedard was recalled from Triple-A Durham to act as the long man in the bullpen.

PREDICTION: Reds 6, Rays 2