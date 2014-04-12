Price, Rays shut down Reds 2-1

CINCINNATI -- Tampa Bay left-hander David Price was having trouble picking up signs from catcher Jose Molina throughout Friday night’s game at Great American Ball Park. Fortunately for the Rays, Cincinnati Reds batters had more difficulty seeing Price’s changeup.

Left fielder Matt Joyce homered and Price allowed one run in 8 1/3 innings, lifting Tampa Bay to a 2-1 victory over Cincinnati in the opener of a three-game interleague series.

Price (2-0) pitched 8 1/3 innings, allowing four hits and one earned run with one walk and 10 strikeouts over 114 pitches.

The only mistake Price made was to first baseman Joey Votto, who launched a solo home run in the ninth inning. Price thought Molina signaled for a fastball away, but he wanted a curveball.

“I was having trouble seeing signs all night,” Price said. “It’s a little bit darker than the Trop out here. That’s my fault. Votto’s definitely a great hitter. He’s done that to me before. I definitely wanted to finish that game.”

Instead, Price had to watch while right-handed closer Grant Balfour walked three straight batters to load the bases with two outs in the ninth. Balfour struck out pinch-hitter Brayan Pena to notch his third save.

“Never had a doubt,” Price said.

Joyce went 2-for-3 for Tampa Bay (6-5), which won in Cincinnati for the first time in franchise history.

Price allowed just two hits and three baserunners through five innings. His changeup at 84-85 mph kept Reds batters off balance throughout.

And, Price did what’s required to keep Cincinnati’s offense at bay: prevent speedy center fielder Billy Hamilton from reaching base. Hamilton went 0-for-4 with a strikeout.

“He’s a different kind of animal for a team to have,” Rays manager Joe Maddon said of Hamilton. “He’s a threat. You have to keep him off base.”

Second baseman Brandon Phillips went 2-for-4 with a double for Cincinnati (3-7), which collected only four hits.

Reds right-hander Johnny Cueto (0-2) labored with his control but hung around for seven innings and 119 pitches, allowing two runs on five hits with four walks and six strikeouts.

After three stints on the disabled list for Cueto last season, it certainly bodes well for Cincinnati that he seemed to get stronger in the latter innings of Friday’s start; he struck out two of the final three batters he faced.

“Unfortunately, we’ve wasted some good pitching,” Reds manager Bryan Price said. “We’re playing outstanding defense, and we got another good start from Johnny. Unfortunately, he was matched up against a good pitcher.”

Despite 107 pitches, Price batted in the ninth. Clearly, it was his game to finish.

Following Votto’s homer, Balfour made things interesting with three walks in the ninth.

“It wasn’t my best night executing my pitches,” Balfour said. “But I wasn’t going to give in. I was smart about it. I missed on a couple pitches. Couldn’t put them away.”

Cueto’s control abandoned him in the early innings. In the first inning, he walked center fielder Desmond Jennings and Joyce before allowing an RBI single to third baseman Evan Longoria to put Tampa Bay ahead 1-0.

“In the first inning, I didn’t feel like I was ready,” Cueto said. “I felt slow. I was a little down on myself. After that, everything clicked in and I was all right.”

Missed opportunities prevented the Rays from scoring more runs in the first few innings.

Cueto needed 26 pitches to get through the first frame, but the Rays left a pair of runners on base. They stranded nine runners in the game.

Cueto’s pitch count reached 46 through two innings. His 49th pitch was launched 452 feet into the right-field seats by Joyce to make the score 2-0. “Properly struck,” Maddon said.

Price had six strikeouts through five innings to keep the Reds scoreless. He was able to minimize his pitch count in the late innings, putting himself in line for a complete game.

“You’ve got to put him back out there,” Maddon said of sticking with Price in the ninth. “I thought he was in pretty good shape. I wanted him to pitch through Votto. That’s the way it works sometimes.”

NOTES: Tampa Bay manager Joe Maddon said LHP Cesar Ramos will start Sunday’s series finale at Great American Ball Park in place of LHP Matt Moore, who has a sore left elbow. ... The Rays recalled OF Kevin Kiermaier. He gives the Rays an extra left-handed bat off the bench with some speed and a good glove, Maddon said. ... Reds RHP Mat Latos had tenderness in his right elbow during a bullpen session Friday, postponing his next rehab start. ... Entering this weekend’s series, Great American Ball Park was one of just two parks (Dodger Stadium is the other) where Tampa Bay had yet to win a game. The Rays were swept in their only other visit to Cincinnati, June 7-9, 2005.