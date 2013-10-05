Preview: Rays at Red Sox

The biggest worry for the Boston Red Sox prior to Game 1 of the American League Division Series was rust after taking four days off between games. That turned out to be a non-factor in a 12-2 victory, and the Red Sox look to take a commanding lead in the best-of-five series when they host the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 2 on Saturday. Tampa Bay finished second in the majors in fielding percentage but looked uncomfortable on defense in the opener.

Rays left fielder Sean Rodriguez had trouble judging balls off the “Green Monster” and rookie Wil Myers let a fly ball drop on the warning track in deep right-center field, leading to big innings for the Red Sox. With right-hander John Lackey scheduled to start for Boston on Saturday, Tampa Bay likely will have Rodriguez on the bench at the start of Game 2. Every Red Sox starter recorded at least one hit in Game 1, and seven different players had at least one RBI.

TV: 5:37 p.m. ET, TBS

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rays LH David Price (10-8, 3.33 ERA) vs. Red Sox RH John Lackey (10-13, 3.52)

Price pitched Tampa Bay into the playoffs by holding the Texas Rangers to two runs on seven hits in a complete game on Monday. The reigning AL Cy Young Award winner allowed two runs in each of his last five starts, including over eight innings against the Red Sox on Sept. 10. Price is 1-3 with a 3.96 ERA in his postseason career but came out of the bullpen against Boston in the 2008 ALCS, including closing out a Game 7 win.

Lackey last pitched at Colorado on Sept. 24 and struggled to a 4.98 ERA in five starts over the final month of the regular season. The veteran faced Tampa Bay twice in 2013 and was knocked around for nine runs on 19 hits in 10 total innings. Lackey is making his first postseason appearance since 2009, when he was with the Los Angeles Angels, and is 3-4 with a 3.12 ERA in 14 career playoff games - 12 starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Red Sox backup C David Ross is 2-for-5 with two home runs in his career against Price and is expected to catch Lackey on Saturday.

2. Myers is 1-for-11 with five strikeouts in the last three games.

3. Boston has recorded 41 straight stolen bases without being caught.

PREDICTION: Rays 4, Red Sox 3