Preview: Rays at Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox have yet to find the form that carried them to the World Series title a year ago and will finish April without more than a two-game win streak. The Red Sox look to get things going when they begin an eight-game homestand against the struggling Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday. Boston is only 5-8 on its home field and stands fourth in the American League East – one game ahead of Tampa Bay, which has dropped five of its last six contests.

The Red Sox are in the middle of the pack with 105 runs in 26 games after leading the majors in scoring a season ago, but have begun to swing the bats better of late. Three pitchers from the Rays’ rotation are the disabled list and they have gotten five innings or less from their starters in 10 of the last 14 games. Tampa Bay was 7-12 in 2013 against Boston, its first losing regular season against the Red Sox since 2007.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network, Sun Sports (Tampa Bay), NESN (Boston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rays LH Erik Bedard (0-1, 7.45 ERA) vs. Red Sox RH John Lackey (3-2, 4.22)

Bedard has struggled in his first two starts, allowing eight runs over 7 2/3 innings with six strikeouts and six walks while recording a loss and a no-decision. The 35-year-old Canadian made eight starts with Boston (1-2) in 2011 and is 5-5 in 14 appearances (13 starts) against his former team with a 4.68 ERA. A.J. Pierzynski is 9-for-21 with two homers against Bedard, who is 67-77 in his career.

Lackey rebounded from two poor outings to limit the New York Yankees to one run over eight innings with 11 strikeouts last Wednesday in a 5-1 win. The 35-year-old Abilene, Texas native has struck out 34 and walked seven in 32 innings. Ben Zobrist is 11-for-27 while Evan Longoria and Matt Joyce each have two homers against Lackey, who is 12-7 in 21 starts versus Tampa Bay with a 4.39 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. Red Sox 1B Mike Napoli shares the team lead in homers (five) and tops Boston in RBIs (15) and batting average (.304).

2. Tampa Bay OF David DeJesus is 7-for-18 with a homer, six RBIs and four runs scored in the last seven contests.

3. Boston OF Shane Victorino is 2-of-15 in three games since returning from a hamstring injury.

PREDICTION: Red Sox 6, Rays 3