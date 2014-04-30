Preview: Rays at Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox are starting to pick things up on the offensive end, beginning with the bottom of the lineup. The Tampa Bay Rays will try to slow that surge and even the series when they visit the Red Sox on Wednesday. Boston scored as many as seven runs once in the first 23 games but has reached the mark in three of the last four as Will Middlebrooks, A.J. Pierzynski and Jackie Bradley Jr. led the charge.

The Rays have lost three straight to fall into last place in the American League East at 11-16 and are averaging three runs over those three contests. Boston’s offensive surge started when Middlebrooks and Shane Victorino rejoined the team off the disabled list late last week and Middlebrooks provides a solid right-handed power bat in between left-handed hitters Pierzynski and Bradley in the bottom third of the order. The three combined for five hits, four runs scored and four RBIs in Tuesday’s 7-4 series-opening victory after enjoying a big series at Toronto over the weekend.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, ESPN, Sun Sports (Tampa Bay), NESN (Boston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rays RH Chris Archer (2-1, 4.11 ERA) vs. Red Sox LH Felix Doubront (1-3, 6.00)

Archer is searching for some consistency and has sandwiched two rough outings around one of his best in the last three turns. The 25-year-old surrendered four runs on nine hits over six innings but did not factor in the decision at Chicago on Friday. Archer is 1-2 with a 5.27 ERA in three career starts against Boston and was knocked around for four runs - three earned - in 4 2/3 innings during his lone start at Fenway Park.

Doubront began to unravel against the Yankees in his last start and has a problem staying away from the big inning. The 26-year-old Venezuela native was knocked out in the third inning against New York last Thursday, failing to overcome a series of errors by himself and teammates. Doubront is 2-3 with a 3.24 ERA in 11 career games - eight starts - against Tampa Bay.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Red Sox (13-14) have lost the six previous times they have had a chance to climb back to .500 since falling to 2-3.

2. Tampa Bay 3B Evan Longoria is 2-for-16 over the last four games.

3. Victorino went 4-for-4 on Tuesday for his first multi-hit game since coming off the DL on Thursday.

PREDICTION: Rays 6, Red Sox 4