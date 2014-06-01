Preview: Rays at Red Sox

A week ago, the Boston Red Sox were among the worst teams in the majors and struggling for answers. The Red Sox seem to have all of the answers now as they look to post their seventh straight win and polish off a three-game sweep when they host the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday. The Rays were part of Boston’s slide last week, earning a three-game sweep of the Red Sox at home before the dramatic turnaround in the last six games.

Boston is getting strong starting pitching and rookie Xander Bogaerts is stepping up to lead the offense by scoring at least one run in each of the last six contests while delivering an extra-base hit in four straight. The Red Sox are starting to get production from the bottom of the order as well, and Grady Sizemore, Jackie Bradley Jr. and Jonathan Herrera combined to go 6-for-12 with three RBIs and five runs scored in Saturday’s 7-1 triumph. The Rays have dropped five straight since finishing up their sweep of the Red Sox last weekend and have not gotten a win from a starting pitcher in 13 straight games.

TV: 1:35 p.m. ET, Sun Sports (Tampa Bay), NESN (Boston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rays LH Erik Bedard (2-3, 4.10 ERA) vs. Red Sox LH Jon Lester (5-6, 3.45)

Bedard is getting the nod after right-hander Alex Cobb was pushed back to Monday in order to get an extra day of rest as he builds his strength back following a lengthy stint on the disabled list. Bedard, who pitched for the Red Sox briefly in 2011, was lit up for eight runs on 13 hits in four innings of a loss at Toronto on Monday. The Canadian pitched well at Boston on Apr. 29 but did not factor in the decision, allowing one run and four hits in five frames.

Lester bounced back from his worst start of the season by holding Atlanta to three runs on eight hits over six innings en route to a win on Tuesday. The 30-year-old surrendered only three home runs in his first nine starts but matched that number in the last two turns. Lester missed the first two series against Tampa Bay this season and is 12-9 with a 4.30 ERA in 26 career regular-season starts versus the American League East rival.

WALK-OFFS

1. Rays RF Wil Myers (right wrist) and SS Yunel Escobar (quad) both sat out Saturday and are day-to-day.

2. Boston 2B Dustin Pedroia (right hand contusion) underwent an MRI on Saturday that confirmed no structural damage and is day-to-day.

3. Tampa Bay C Ali Solis made his first major-league start on Saturday but left in the third inning with a nasal contusion after being struck by a pitch that glanced off the dirt. He is day-to-day.

PREDICTION: Red Sox 7, Rays 2