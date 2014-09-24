Preview: Rays at Red Sox

The modern version of the Boston Red Sox measure futility in relation to the infamous 2012 team led by Bobby Valentine that went 69-93. The Red Sox will attempt to draw one win closer to eclipsing that record when they host the Tampa Bay Rays in the second of a three-game series on Wednesday. Boston gave up six runs over the final two innings to fall 6-2 in Mondays opener and sits 68-89 with five games left on the schedule.

Tampa Bay is finishing up its own disappointing campaign but is still willing to fight and finally broke through against Clay Buchholz in a five-run eighth inning on Tuesday after the right-hander cruised through the first seven innings scoreless. The Rays (76-81) are still entertaining the possibility of a non-losing season and will play their last five on the road, where they have posted a 40-36 mark. The Red Sox are losers of five of their last seven and own the second-worst home record in the American League at 31-45.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, Sun Sports (Tampa Bay), NESN (Boston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rays RH Jake Odorizzi (11-12, 3.98 ERA) vs. Red Sox RH Anthony Ranaudo (3-3, 5.29)

Odorizzi has been dominant in three of his last four starts and allowed one run over six innings to earn a win over New York last Tuesday. The 24-year-old was at his best against Boston on Aug. 30, when he stuck out seven and yielded one hit over seven scoreless frames to pick up the win. Odorizzi is 1-1 with a 2.86 ERA in four career starts against the Red Sox.

Ranaudo is trying to carve out a place for himself at the back of Bostons 2015 rotation but has followed up three wins in his first three starts with three straight losses. The LSU product went six innings in each of those first three turns but failed to complete six frames in any of the last three. Ranaudo surrendered three runs on five hits over six innings to earn a win at Tampa Bay on Aug. 29.

WALK OFFS

1. Red Sox 1B Mike Napoli (finger, toe) and UTL Brock Holt (concussion) both remain out but could return before the end of the season.

2. Tampa Bay SS Yunel Escobar (sprained knee) left Tuesdays game and is day-to-day

3. Boston SS Xander Bogaerts (stiff neck) and 3B Will Middlebrooks (right hand) were scratched from Tuesdays lineup and are day-to-day.

PREDICTION: Red Sox 4, Rays 3