Preview: Rays at Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox looked as though they could be a front-runner in the American League East after winning nine of their first 14 games this season. The Red Sox have stumbled their way to only three wins in 12 games since, though, and look to start turning things around when they host the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday in the second of a three-game set.

The Red Sox have allowed 74 runs in their last dozen games and left fielder Hanley Ramirez, the team leader in homers (10) and RBIs (22), left Monday’s 5-1 loss to the Rays with a left shoulder strain. Dustin Pedroia is 12-for-30 during an eight-game hitting streak for Boston, which has dropped three straight to Tampa Bay and four in a row overall. The Rays continue to get solid pitching, ranking among the league leaders with a 3.24 ERA from their starters. Logan Forsythe has led the Tampa Bay offense of late, registering two hits in five of the last six games.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, Sun Sports (Tampa Bay), NESN (Boston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rays LH Drew Smyly (0-0, 3.38 ERA) vs. Red Sox RH Rick Porcello (2-2, 5.34)

Smyly has made two solid starts without getting a decision since returning from shoulder tendinitis that delayed his season debut almost a month. The Arkansas native limited the New York Yankees to a pair of runs over six innings last Wednesday and has struck out 15 to go along with just one walk in 10 2/3 innings overall. David Ortiz is 4-for-7 with a homer versus Smyly, who went 1-0 with a 2.31 ERA in two starts against Boston in 2014.

Porcello comes in off his best outing of the season when he permitted one run and two hits over seven innings to beat Toronto 4-1 on April 29. The 26-year-old from New Jersey struck out 29 and walked 10 while surrendering six homers in 32 innings overall this season. David DeJesus (8-for-22) and James Loney (5-for-13) are among several Tampa Bay hitters with good numbers against Porcello, who is 3-3 with a 3.21 ERA all time versus the Rays.

WALK-OFFS

1. Tampa Bay RF Steven Souza Jr. was 0-for-17 in his previous four games before recording two hits and a walk Monday.

2. Ortiz has hit safely in seven straight games, going 10-for-26 with three doubles and four RBIs in that span.

3. Rays OF-DH Joey Butler, who spent time with Texas and St. Louis the last two seasons, hit his first major league homer Monday in his second game with the team.

PREDICTION: Rays 3, Red Sox 1