Preview: Rays at Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox played themselves out of realistic contention for a postseason berth in July, but they will have a major role in deciding which teams from the American League East move on. The Red Sox look to continue playing spoiler when they go for two straight against the visiting Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday afternoon in the second of a three-game set.

Mike Napoli’s go-ahead, two-run homer helped Boston earn a 7-5 victory Friday and All-Star utilityman Brock Holt (7-for-17, four games) continues to make things happen for the Red Sox. The teams have split 10 games this season and Tampa Bay will face Boston nine more times in the final two months of the campaign. The Rays left 13 men on base and committed three errors in the series opener while their normally dependable bullpen gave up three runs. Steven Souza Jr. is starting to warm up for Tampa Bay, going 6-for-16 over his last four games.

TV: 1:35 p.m. ET, Sun Sports (Tampa Bay), NESN (Boston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rays LH Matt Moore (1-2, 7.61 ERA) vs. Red Sox RH Joe Kelly (2-6, 5.94)

Moore has lost his past two starts, allowing five runs and eight hits over five innings last time out against Baltimore. The 26-year-old has yet to go past five innings in his first five outings since returning from Tommy John surgery while recording 15 strikeouts and 12 walks over 23 2/3 frames. David Ortiz is 6-for-13 with a homer versus Moore, who is 2-2 with a 3.86 ERA in five career games (four starts) against Boston.

Kelly struggled in his last two outings after being recalled, permitting nine runs (eight earned) and 13 hits over 8 2/3 innings combined. The 27-year-old is 1-6 since winning his 2015 debut on April 11, when he pitched one-run ball over seven innings against the New York Yankees. Souza is 2-for-3 with a double and a homer versus Kelly, who gave up five runs in five innings against the Rays in a no-decision on April 22.

WALK-OFFS

1. Tampa Bay LHP Jake McGee has yielded three runs and three hits combined in his last two appearances after 21 straight scoreless outings.

2. Ortiz is just 6-for-35 this season versus the Rays, but has 46 homers and 155 RBIs in 220 career games against them.

3. The Rays traded RHP Kevin Jepsen to Minnesota on Friday for a pair of minor leaguers and recalled RHP Kirby Yates.

PREDICTION: Rays 7, Red Sox 4