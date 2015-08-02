Preview: Rays at Red Sox

The Tampa Bay Rays badly need a strong pitching performance from Jake Odorizzi as they attempt to avoid a three-game sweep against the host Boston Red Sox on Sunday. The Rays have allowed 18 runs and 24 hits in the first two contests of the series to extend their losing streak to three and fall to three games under .500 (51-54) for the first time this season.

Tampa Bay, which is one of the lowest-scoring teams in the majors, has wasted 12 runs in the series and will be without Steven Souza Jr. for the foreseeable future after the club’s leading home run hitter went on the disabled list with a broken left hand on Saturday. The Red Sox chase their fourth straight victory following a stretch in which they dropped 13 of 16. Rookie Travis Shaw, recently recalled with third baseman Pablo Sandoval (forearm) injured, went 4-for-4 with a pair of homers in Boston’s 11-7 victory Saturday. The Red Sox, who send Wade Miley to the mound in the series finale, have recorded 51 runs in the last seven games after posting just 16 in the first nine after the All-Star break.

TV: 1:35 p.m. ET, Sun Sports (Tampa Bay), NESN (Boston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rays RH Jake Odorizzi (6-6, 2.76 ERA) vs. Red Sox LH Wade Miley (8-9, 4.65)

Odorizzi held Detroit to one run over six strong innings on Tuesday to earn his third victory in four decisions over a six-start span. The 25-year-old has limited opponents to two or fewer runs in 11 of his 16 outings in 2015 and boasts 82 strikeouts versus 26 walks in 97 2/3 innings. Alejandro De Aza is 2-for-5 with a homer versus Odorizzi, who is 2-2 (1-0 this season) with a 3.26 ERA in seven career starts against Boston.

Miley is winless in his last five starts and was reached for seven runs and a season-high 10 hits over 5 2/3 frames in a loss against the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday. The Louisiana native permitted one run and five hits over 13 innings combined despite not being involved in either decision in his previous two outings. Rene Rivera is 4-for-10 with a double versus Miley, who is 1-1 with 11 strikeouts and a 1.50 ERA in two starts against Tampa Bay this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Boston SS Xander Bogaerts is 17-for-40 over the last nine games, including a four-hit, three-RBI effort on Saturday.

2. Three-time All Star Evan Longoria’s next game at third base for the Rays will be his 1,000th at the position.

3. Red Sox utilityman Brock Holt is 8-for-20 during a five-game hitting streak and is 3-for-10 with a homer against Odorizzi in his career.

PREDICTION: Rays 5, Red Sox 2